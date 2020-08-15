Ironton Football holds Media Day ahead of 2020 season

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – As the high school football season rapidly approaches — the Ironton Tigers are out for revenge. The orange and black fell by 10 points in the Division V Ohio state title game to Kirtland — leaving Ironton with a bad taste in its mouth, now the Tigers officially start a new year.

The Fighting Tigers opening 2020 with media day — at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Ironton head coach Trevon Pendelton is doing his best to keep the players positive and the program moving forward during these uncertain times.

The OVC has nearly slashed the regular season in half, as Ironton will now have a 6 game season opposed to the 10 game schedule they were supposed to play.

The season starts in less than 2 weeks, its been a different off-season, but the focus is the same, and the goal is the same.

“We are not even looking at the 6 game schedule, we always preach one game at a time, so right now as far as we are concerned we got a 1 week season and then when week 2 comes we got a 1 week season, and week 3 another one week season so on and so forth so our focus right now is to go 1 and oh, to take care of Portsmouth in week 1 and to move on to week 2, Pendleton said.”

