Ironton star Linebacker Reid Carrico officially an Ohio State Buckeye

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – Ironton standout Linebacker Reid Carrico verbally committed to Ohio State a while ago, but it was all official today on National Signing Day.

Surrounded by family, friends, teammates, and coaches Carrico is now the newest member of the Buckeyes family.

It is a day Carrico has had circled on his calendar for quite some time. At Ohio State he will experience college football at the highest level under head coach Ryan Day.

The bright lights will now be on the former Fighting Tigers star moving forward, and we’ll see him playing for the buckeyes on national TV next season.

Once he arrives in Columbus, he will see buildings that are 5 times bigger than they are in Ironton, but Cerrico says he’ll never forget what the city and the program gave to him.

“The biggest thing this town gave me was a love for football and hard work I think that is the biggest thing that I got, from this town. As far as the people, fans, teammates, coaches all that stuff that’s really the biggest thing that I am going to take up there with me. Those things right there have helped me be successful and I don’t imagine that will change in the next 4 years, Cerrico said.”

He will major in mechanical engineering. We wish Cerrico the best of luck at Ohio State, we’ll certainly be rooting for him.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.