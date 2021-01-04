Ironton’s Trevon Pendelton recognized as Ohio HSFB Coach of the Year at Bengals game

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – So even though the Bengals lost their season finale, there was something that may have caught your eye if you looked up at the video board inside Paul Brown Stadium. Check it out!

Ironton head football coach Trevon Pendelton being honored by the Bengals following another remarkable season for the fighting tigers.

Pendelton was named the high school football Coach of the Year by the Bengals.

After 3 seasons as head coach at Ironton, he owns a 30 and 8 record. More impressive, he has led the Fighting Tigers to a pair of regional championships and two state runner-ups.

The orange and black finished the season 11-1 falling to Kirkland in the state title game for the second straight season.

