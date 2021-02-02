Is winter sticking around for another six weeks?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For all you warm-weather lovers, outside might be heating up sooner than you think.

Today, Pennsylvania’s famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted that winter will be sticking around for another six weeks after seeing his shadow.

According to reports, he’s only been correct about 40% of the time since 1887, but people in the Mountain State say they wouldn’t mind more cold weather.

“Yeah I like the winter weather. I like the snow and stuff too,” Wattie McCallister said.

“I have to say it might not be popular for saying that, but I really don’t right now, it would be different if I had to drive to work every day,” Ellen Bullock said.

However, West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie groundhog did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring for the state.

“I like both seasons I don’t think I’d want to live anywhere where they didn’t have both seasons,”

In Ohio, Groundhog Buckeye Chuck also predicted an early spring by not seeing his shadow. So, two out of three say warm weather is coming. We’ll have to see which groundhog is right.

