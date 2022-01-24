It’s snow, but not much sticks locally Monday night

(WOWK) — Snow with some rain mixed in at times is set to move across the WOWK area Monday evening and Monday night but don’t plan on much in the way of sledding or even delays for Tuesday (Jan 25, 2022). See the slideshow below for projected motion and timing of the expected precipitation.

The system was already underway Monday afternoon showing mainly wet roads in places such as Pomeroy, OH.

StormTracker 13 Weather Eye in Pomeroy, Ohio at 4 p.m. Monday

The areas to the north of the WOWK-TV viewing area should see the most snow along with higher elevation areas in the eastern mountains of West Virginia but even that isn’t much snow.

Projected snowfall for Monday night into Tuesday morning

Watch sheltered valleys on the roads early Tuesday as air temps will drop below freezing and damp areas can freeze over with black ice. The areas around Nicholas, Fayette and Webster counties will be the areas to watch for slick spots according to our Exclusive Future Road Conditions product.

There are signs for more snow coming on Friday but the models can easily change so stay tuned for updates and ideas of how much snow we might see.