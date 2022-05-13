JACKSON, OHIO (WOWK) — Police in Jackson, Ohio are searching for a “dangerous suspect” after an early morning traffic stop.

According to Jackson Police, the suspect was pulled over around 3:00 A.M. Police did not give a name or description of the suspect but said he was from Michigan and had a previous criminal record. Police also found a weapon in the car. They say the suspect ran from police on scene.

They are now working to find the suspect on the ground and with a helicopter. According to police, they are searching near Jackson High School. Jackson Schools are currently on a two hour delay while police search. Officials say that delay will possibly be extended depending on the search.