Jackson County students return to the classrooms

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jackson County school students also returned to their classrooms Tuesday for the start of a new school year. One parent was glad to see it happen.

“Personally, I think it’s needed. Any time kids can get out and be social and get it in with their friends, I think it’s awesome,” Ray Beagle, Parent said.



Beagle says this will help his son who hasn’t had much interaction with his friends during the summer.



“Personally, if my son didn’t have to come out, he wouldn’t. I kind of like it that he’s getting back out,” Beagle said.



Although he’s happy about school opening, he also is very mindful of what could happen.



“I’m still kind of skeptic. I’m kind of scared of it, but I don’t want anything to happen. Of course, don’t want to see an outbreak,” Beagle said.



Beagle says he thinks staff at Ripley Middle School are doing a good job at keeping parents informed about new protocols and procedures.



“With everything we’ve been getting all the texts and calls and everything, I think they really got it under control,” Beagle said.



Parents say they hope the schools will be able to stay open, so their kids can continue to go to in-person classes.

