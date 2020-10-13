Jewel City sees signs of economic recovery

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Small business owners across the region continue to face uncertainty these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says as many as half of those now closed may never reopen. However, there are some encouraging signs coming out of Huntington.

This week alone, three new businesses are taking off in the Jewel City, with one holding it’s ribbon cutting ceremony today.

The manager of that business and others say this is a good sign for the community—that there is life after COVID.

“I feel blessed that we were able to open during a pandemic, but I also know how many people have lost their jobs and are suffering during this time.” Christina Saad McNeely, general manager, The Huntington Beverage Center

The summer has been financially hard on businesses across the region.

“Some have seen record years, very very positive, some have seen pretty much business as usual, but unfortunately a lot, especially who had major COVID-19 restrictions, have really fallen on hard times.” Bill Bissett, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce

However, now, new places are starting to pop up around Huntington again.

“I think what we’re seeing is a lot businesses had expansions or new locations in the pipeline before COVID-19, so this is the fruition of that.” Bill Bissett, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce

Three businesses are holding ribbon cutting ceremonies this week—all hoping to draw in a customer base which has been stagnant this summer.

“Today we’re cutting a ribbon on the Huntington Beverage Center, which is on Route 60, we have Rapid Fired Pizza which is opening at Pullman Plaza—that’ll be tomorrow—and then Chandler’s will be opening a new location on Fourth Avenue.” Bill Bissett, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce

New business owners say they’re optimistic they can withstand the residual economic stagnation caused by the pandemic shutdowns.

“You know, I think we take it one day at a time, obviously what COVID has taught us is you never know what’s going to happen or what’s around the corner. Christina Saad McNeely, general manager, The Huntington Beverage Center

According to Bill Bissett of the Chamber, there are even a few more businesses coming down the pike, hoping to open soon as well.

Though, they are concerned about what effect the impending cold weather will have on local business.

