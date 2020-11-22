Joe Burrow suffers knee injury, does not return in game against Washington

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cincinnati Bengals rookie Quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow was taken off the field by a medical cart early in the second half of the game after a Washington Football Team defender fell into his leg.

Burrow finished the day 22/34 throwing for 203 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Athens High School grad was the #1 overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL draft and was a former national champion at LSU.

