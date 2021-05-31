John Calipari & UK hoops to host satellite camp in Ashland on Thursday

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – It was a year to forget for Kentucky Men’s Basketball.

Head coach John Calipari and the Wildcats finished 9-16 overall.

It was the worst record the cats have posted since coach Cal took over the program in 2009.

Despite the down year, the Kentucky coach is coming to Ashland next week.

One of the greatest college basketball coaches of all-time is coming to our area and he is bringing some of the team’s players with him.

The cats will host a basketball camp on Thursday at Boyd County Middle School from 3PM-6PM

The camp is open to both boys and girls ages 7 to 17.

The cost of the camp is $99 dollars it includes a T-Shirt, 3 hours of basketball training, pictures and autographs with coach and the team, And a Q-&-A session with Coach Cal.

Tickets are still available, to purchase them click the link below.

https://campscui.active.com/orgs/UniversityofKentuckyMensBasketball0

