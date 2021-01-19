Just how well are funeral homes doing in WV?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Funeral homes across the United States are overwhelmed with the number of people dying from COVID-19. But that is not the case here in the Mountain State, although there has been an increase.

Snodgrass Funeral Home has seen its numbers rise just within the past couple of months of people dying from COVID-19.

“Since maybe around October or November, we started to see a huge uprising in that at least three cases a week at a minimum,” LJ Fairless, Owner of Snodgrass Funeral Home said.

If those deaths were not directly related to the virus, there were other circumstances of COVID that caused it. States like California, New York and Texas had to bring in refrigerator trucks to hold bodies, but that’s not needed here in West Virginia.

“Everyone’s seeing an increase. They will continue to see increases for the next two and half months regardless of what anybody says. It’s going to be a tough road for a lot of families,” Fairless said.

Due to COVID-19, funeral homes are unable to conduct many services, but are still trying to fulfill wishes. Many families are choosing different burial options.

“You’re seeing a lot of people do direct cremation, put off the memorial service to a later date until everything’s a little safer and they can gather people together,” Fairless said.

Fairless adds it’s important to make sure families do gather for support when things get back to normal.