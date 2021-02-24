Just how well is the housing market doing during COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies and businesses to go belly up, but the real estate market in West Virginia is doing exceptionally well.

Instead of quarantining, people are out buying and selling houses to accommodate the changes the pandemic has brought.

“For the real estate market, which they consider us essential, it’s been great,” Duke Jordan, Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Realtor said.

Jordan says many of his clients call from states like New York and other metro areas. He says people want to move to the Mountain State for a quiet and safe community.

“A lot of people want land right now or are just wanting space. We want to grow our own food and be self-sufficient off that lot,” Jordan said.

Now is also a popular time to buy because people will have a little extra money in their pockets.

“I think with the stimulus money they got and their taxes money coming back, they just think okay now’s the time. Plus, the interest rates are super low,” Pam Lewis, Real Estate Agent said.

Right now, houses aren’t staying on the market for too long.

“The residential market, just to give you an example, in South Hills, if you’re under $150,000 in South Hills you’re going to sell within two months,” Jordan said.

So far, Lewis says she has sold nearly 10 houses since the start of the year, which is a lot.