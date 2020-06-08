Justice: Outdoor festivals and fairs to resume soon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice announced outdoor festivals and fairs will be able to resume.

Outdoor festivals and fairs will be able to resume July 1, 2020.

Justice made the announcement during his Monday, June 8, 2020 press conference.

Justice said the events must follow strict guidelines for health and safety.

More information can be found at Gov. Justice’s website at governor.wv.gov

