Justice: “We’ll be done before anyone else gets started!”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With more COVID-19 vaccine coming into the Mountain State, Governor Jim Justice said the state’s made remarkable progress in vaccinating patients and staff in long term care facilities in just the past two days.

During his thrice-weekly briefing, Justice stated Friday that “we’ll be done before every other state beings” when talking about the vaccination program.

He says that as of Friday 5,440 people in 42 long-term care facilities had been vaccinated and by Saturday, December 19th the number will grow to 8,000 people in 50 facilities.

Justice added that 85-90 percent of patients have willingly taken the vaccinations but only about 60 percent of staff have. “That’s something we have to work on,” he said.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 304 West Virginians in long term care facilities and nursing homes have died from complications related to COVID-19. The total death toll as of Friday, December 18th was 1,091.

