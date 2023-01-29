JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a juvenile for making terroristic threats and threatening to shoot up a school.

Sheriff RH Mellinger posted a statement on Facebook saying deputies responded to a call regarding a potential school shooting that had been planned at Ripley Middle School Monday.

Deputies arrested a juvenile male at a rural location and seized electronic devices. After the investigation it was determined that the threat appeared to be genuine and somewhat thought out in nature. The juvenile has been arrested for making terroristic threats.

Mellinger says there are no other threats at this time.