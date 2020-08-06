Kanawha Avenue to close part of Sunday

All lanes will close from 10 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 on Kanawha Avenue at 37th Street to 57th Street in Kanawha City. August 6, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All lanes will close from 10 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 on Kanawha Avenue at 37th Street to 57th Street in Kanawha City.

“The Kanawha Boulevard closure has been extremely successful, and we want to expand this effort to include folks in Kanawha City. Many Charleston residents live in the Kanawha City area and this creates an opportunity for people to get out of their homes and enjoy outdoor recreation safely.” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

Resident-only access will be permitted at 37th Street, 42nd Street, 50th Street and 57th Street.

