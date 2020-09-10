Kanawha County announces 50th COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials have announced the county’s 50th death related to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has confirmed the death of a 79-year-old male.

“Fifty families have experienced unimaginable grief because of this disease. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I encourage everyone in the community to continue to do their part to help slow the spread of this virus, so that more families don’t suffer. Wear your mask, stay 6 feet away from people, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you’re sick.” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

This death is not accounted for in the state’s total numbers as of Sept. 10, 2020, and marks the fourth death in the county in two days as of 5:00pm.

The numbers also lead the state in county-by-county deaths with Kanawa County now standing at 50, Logan County as 34, Mercer County has 24 and Jackson County rounds out the top five with 22.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.