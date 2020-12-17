Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick in hospital with COVID-19

Today, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick accepted the 13 Gives Back Award on behalf of all poll workers and county clerks across West Virginia who dedicated their time in the midst of the pandemic to make sure voters had a safe and authentic voting experience.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick is in the hospital with COVID-19.

Here is her full statement:

Statement from Vera J. McCormick, County Clerk

I am currently in the Hospital underdoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. I would first like to thank my family, staff, and the Courthouse family for the constant thoughts, prayers, and concerns during this time. To say that this has not been a difficult time would be a falsehood. However, I am in constant contact with my family, and they are keeping me motivated and in good spirits.

I have been in daily contact with my office through Deputy Clerk David Dodd and have ensured that the County Clerk’s Office remains functional and the public is receiving the assistance it needs. I have an excellent, dedicated staff who has worked tirelessly this year through the COVID pandemic. We have held two Elections, ensured the finances of the County were operating and continued to serve the public by using the Record Room, providing marriage licenses, birth certificates, and death certificates.

I look forward to returning to the Courthouse soon and working with my devoted employees once again.