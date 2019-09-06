Kanawha County Commission honors Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – During Thursday night’s Kanawha County Commission Meeting, the Commission honored National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for the first time.

Six local kids and their families who are either still battling or won their fight were honored during the meeting.

“These kids have been through a lot and the more we can spread awareness then the more help we would get for the kids battling and for the survivors but it also helps us keep in remembrance of the children we have lost and we have lost a few friends along the way,” says Jessica Washington whose 5-year-old daughter, Ellie, is still in her fight.

We first introduced you to Ellie’s story a few short weeks ago. Ellie has finished treatments and is scheduled to get her port out next week.