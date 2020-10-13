Kanawha County Commission presents check to pizza shop to help with COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pizza shop in Kanawha County is now able to keep serving their specialty pies even during tough times. This is all thanks to a big check from the Kanawha County Commission to support small businesses.

Steven and Jeanette Slack opened Up Da Hollor Pizza last year on Christmas Eve.



“It was always my dream of opening up a pizza place and she kind of just followed along with me. She wanted to open her own business,” Steven Slack, Co-owner said.



Little did they know a pandemic wasn’t too far behind and Slack’s sister passed away earlier this year.



Now, they have custody of their niece and nephew – along with their own children – who help make the pizzas.

To help out with the stress of losing business, the Kanawha County Commission presented them with a $10,000 check through the Upper Kanawha County Assistance Program.



“It’s going to help us out do some remodeling a few things we haven’t had the chance to get done,” Steven said.



“We really were not expecting this at all. We are very grateful for it,” Jeanette Slack, Co-owner said.



Since the start of the pandemic, many small businesses have been struggling, but Up Da Hollor pizza didn’t let COVID-19 take a bite out of their business.



“About 90 or 95% of all businesses in West Virginia are small businesses. They’re just like Up Da Hollor Pizza. That’s what families rely upon for income,” Ben Salango, Kanawha County Commissioner said.



Since the check is a forgiveness loan, the business has to stay open for at least two years so money isn’t owed back.



“You don’t have to worry about the burden on you or worrying about having to make those loan payments,” Steven said.

The Slacks say they plan to open at least two or three more pizza shops to be able to serve more people in the Kanawha and Charleston area. They also say they’ll use the loan to put up a sign outside their door and for advertising.

