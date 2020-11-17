Kanawha County COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 48 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the county today.

The death was of a 74-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 125.

There are a total of 4,925 COVID-19 cases in the county, 990 of these cases are active cases. Kanawha County is currently orange on the state’s County Alert System map.

3,810 people with COVID-19 have recovered in Kanawha County, up 49 from Monday.

Today the Quincy Center in Belle held a free COVID-19 test and flu vaccine event. 407 people were tested for COVID-19 and 65 people received flu vaccines.