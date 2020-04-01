Kanawha County house fire spreads

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a structure fire in Kanawha County early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers say, the fire was reported just after midnight in Belle along E 4th Street.

When first responders arrived, the fire had spread to another home.

No word on the extent of the damage or if anyone was in either home at the time.

Belle Fire Department, Malden Fire Department, Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

