Kanawha County prepares for official vote report with pre-Canvass test

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today Kanawha County election officials ran a pre-canvass test to ensure the official vote report this coming Monday goes smoothly.

“The clerk calls it an audit, I call it the heart and soul of the election process. He works very well. there are checks and balances, and your vote in this county will count,” said the Kanawha County Commission President, Kent Carper.

The report consists of 504 pages, listing all of the results from the county’s 169 precincts. This is a timely process as West Virginia in one of the few states that hand counts the returns.

The Canvass report is crucial for close election’s checks and balances. Like in the 35th district House of Delegates race, which only has a 250 vote difference.

Accurate vote-counting is imperative as we’ve seen in the presidential campaign, where accusations of missing ballots, tampered ballots, and unlawful voting are being made in several states. West Virginia has seen little to no problems on this front.

“West Virginia’s got the best election laws. They are tough, and we’re glad. we want them tough. If you go by what the code says, you are not going to have problems,” said Kanawha County Clerk, Vera McCormick.

More than 82,000 people in Kanawha County cast their votes, creating a record turnout.

