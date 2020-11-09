Kanawha County Schools Spring enrollment deadline

Kanawha County Schools returned to classes Monday, Oct. 5 after moving to gold on the state’s school re-entry map. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools are requesting students to finalize their Spring enrollment status by Friday, Nov. 20.

All students will continue to have the option of online or in-person schooling in the upcoming Spring semester.

Guardians of students in grades K-12 are asked to do through the KCS website or by calling the school. Each student is requested to complete the form.

Kanawha County Schools says they hope to have all of the students’ forms by the Nov. 20 deadline, to be able to make schedules, social distance, and have adequite staff for the Spring semester.

