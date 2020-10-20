Kangaroo hops on train platform in Australia

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA (CBS) – People waiting for a train in Australia’s capital city, Canberra, got a surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when a kangaroo in a hurry bounded past them on the platform.

Canberra Metro Operation, who released CCTV footage of the moment, used the opportunity to offer advice.

“Customers are reminded to not be like Skippy, and instead stay on designated footpaths and crossings when accessing the light rail stops, keeping everyone #RailSAFE,” it wrote on Facebook.

