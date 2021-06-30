Kelly & Pannell of UC Women’s Basketball earn MEC honors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the local college basketball season behind us, its a good time for reflection.

What the University of Charleston Women’s basketball team was able to accomplish this past season was incredible.

The golden eagles went all the way to elite 8 under first year head coach Tianni Kelly.

Last month at the Victory Awards Banque Kelly took home the Furfari Award. That award is given to the college coach of the year.

Now she was named the MEC women’s sports coach of the year.

Kelly had the Golden Eagles in full attack mode. U-C finished 19-3 and won the mountain east conference. Then they won a pair of games in the NCAA Division II. Atlantic Regional.

We spoke with Kelly at the Victory Awards Banquet last month and she says these awards are a major confidence booster heading into her second year leading the Golden Eagles.

Kelly not the only member of the UC basketball program to receive an honor.

Senior guard Brooklyn Pannell was named the MEC Female Player of the Year.

The Columbus Ohio native averaged 23.3 points per game.

She was 4th in steals, 7th in free throw percentage and was 6th in 3-pointers made per game.

She even led the conference in minutes.

Panell also was a big factor in helping Charleston win the MEC title and earn a sweet-16 victory in the Division II. Atlantic Region Tournament.