Kentucky bust nets drugs, cash and weapons

Credit: Daniel Tadevosyan/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Authorities say they seized drugs, weapons and more than $12,000 in cash Friday during a series of warrant executions.

The operation involved federal, county and local law enforcement and took place in Russell and Ashland, Kentucky.

Authorities say the seized about 1/2 pound of suspected heroin laced with fentanyl, more than three ounces of crystal meth, more than $12,000 in cash, 3 handguns with extra ammunition and other drug trafficking materials.

The operating was overseen by the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force which operates in Carter and Greenup Counties.

