Kentucky Governor puts new COVID-19 restrictions in place

(WOWK) – As coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the Bluegrass State. Governor Andy Beshear has announced new restrictions.

Starting this Friday until December 13, there is to be no big gathering and family gatherings will be limited to eight people from your immediate family or just one other household. Attendance at venue spaces will also be limited to just 25 people. this applies to weddings and funerals.

For 3-6 weeks:

– limit private gatherings to your household & one other household, not exceeding 8 people

– indoor venues & theaters will have no more than 25 people per room, including funerals and weddings

Bars and restaurants are to close for indoor dining. Outdoor and take out may go on.

Also beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and lasting until December 13, bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor service. carryout delivery and outdoor seating can continue but only if the mask mandate and seating rules are enforced. back patios will result in further changes in what venues can and cannot do.

The governor also said office-based businesses are limited to 33% of employees. All employees who are able to work from home must do so and all businesses that can close to the public must do so.

In addition, new requirements for schools will begin Monday, Nov. 23. See the executive order here.