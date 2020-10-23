Kentucky Lottery produces almost 500 errored tickets

The lottery says tickets sold Sunday, Oct. 18 and Monday, Oct. 19 were printed with errooneous images. (Photo Courtesy: The Kentucky Lottery)

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Lottery experienced a ticket error causing players to falsely believe they had won a prize.

Lottery tickets for the game “Tic Tac Cash” that were purchased on Sunday and Monday appeared to include erroneous images that were not originally a part of the game. The images on the Fast Play game prompted players to believe they won a prize when in reality they won a different prize or nothing at all.

The incorrect images include a double exclamation marks and half a star with a single exclamation mark. The Kentucky Lottery says the following images are part of the game’s official rules and can appear on the tickets:

Lottery officials speculate a software update done to ticketing machines on Sunday, caused about 500 tickets to be miss printed. Sales of the game were halted before noon on Monday to fix the faulty software.

The state law that governs the Kentucky Lottery operations states “No prize shall be paid arising from claimed tickets … that are produced or issued in error.”

A program has been proposed for players affected by the error. These players should email help@kylottery.com or call the Kentucky Lottery customer service line.

