Kentucky man faces sex abuse charges

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police Post and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department have arrested 25-year-old William R. Workman and charged him with multiple sexual offenses including first degree rape, first degree sodomy, first degree sexual abuse and incest.



The abuse was brought to the attention of the Kentucky State Police by the victim, who indicated it started when she was younger than 12-years-old.

Evidence was collected and Workman was indicted after the case was presented to the Carter County Grand Jury. When Kentucky State Police and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department approached Workman to make the arrest, he fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

Workman is now in the Carter County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.