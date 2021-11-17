UPDATE: Kentucky man wanted on first-degree rape charges, arrested

UPDATE: November 18, 2021, 9:20 p.m.: David Mitchell has been apprehended in Coshocton County, Ohio.

According to his daughter, with her help, the Coshocton County Police Department arrested Mitchell at the Super 8 Motel in Coshocton, Ohio. His daughter also says she has been working with detectives of the Ashland Police Department to secure his arrest.

Mitchell is currently being held in the Coshocton County Jail.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The Ashland Police Department is urging citizens to look out for a man wanted for first-degree rape charges.

Police say, David A. Mitchell, 57, has a warrant out for his arrest and may be seen driving a gray 2017 Ford Escape with Kentucky plates, registration BBC 881. Mitchell is a white male, is five foot four, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Law enforcement is urging people who see him to not attempt to apprehend or approach Mitchell, but to call the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273, to dial 911 to report events in progress or to use the silent witness tip line at 606-385-3127 or on their website.