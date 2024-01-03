UPDATE: (12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024) – A spokeswoman with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office says an all clear has been given to staff after the Kentucky State Capitol was evacuated this morning for an alleged threat.

The spokeswoman says the building is still closed to the general public at this time.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Capitol is being evacuated due to a reported threat.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky State Police called for the evacuation after the Secretary of State’s Office received an alleged threat. The KSP is currently investigating.

Beshear says everyone is safe at this time. The governor also says his office is aware of “similar threats” that have been made to offices across the country.

The threat comes just hours before Beshear is expected to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 3, during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives.