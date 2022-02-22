CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charges are expected to be filed against a woman after several animals and reptiles, some that had died, were removed from her home Tuesday.

Cabell-Wayne Humane Officer Jon Rutherford tells 13 News that Jessica Neal was court-ordered to not have animals because of previous animal cruelty charges.

The animals, both dead and alive, were removed from Neal’s home in Cabell County on Tuesday.

Rutherford says they removed three pigs, two kittens, eight rabbits, and three bark scorpions and a death scorpion, all were alive

A dog and cat were found dead. So was a tarantula, a bark scription and five box turtles.

Rutherford says there were three dead kittens and a dead alligator in the freezer.

He says charges will be filed against Neal Wednesday by the county and the Department of Natural Resources Police in Cabell County Wednesday. She will be charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty and 30 counts of a person prohibited from owning animals.