KY Man charged with child sex crimes

HARLAN COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges related to child sexual abuse.

Tuesday evening, Kentucky State Police arrested 38-year-old Scotty Ward on charges related to child sexual abuse material .

Ward was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Wallins Tuesday, March 3. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Ward is currently charged with twenty counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense (Class D felony).

Ward was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.