KY man faces child sex abuse charges

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing child sex abuse charges.

36-year-old Bill Daniel Combs, was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was communicating with a juvenile online.

According to state police, the investigation resulted in an interview at a shelter in Pikeville on March 2nd. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Combs is charged with two counts of possessing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison).

Combs is in the Pike County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.