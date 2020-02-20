KY man faces child sexual exploitation charges

HENDERSON, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police arrested 33-year-old Raymond Richard White Jr., on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

White was arrested shortly after 5 PM Wednesday after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicated with juveniles online. According to KSP, White asked them to send him nude pictures and videos of themselves.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Henderson on February 19, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, according to state police. The investigation is ongoing.

White is being charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 5 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and one count of promoting sexual act by a minor under 18-years-old.

White was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.