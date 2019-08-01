KY miners continue to protest bankrupt mine

HARLAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Today marks day three since a group of coal miners from Harlan County, Kentucky started protesting on railroad tracks outside of Cloverlick #3 stopping a train from carrying what they say is their coal out of the mine.

The miners say it’s been more than one month since they’ve been paid by Blackjewel mine, which filed for bankruptcy in early July, and they’ll stay here until they get what they deserve.

“We’ll stay as long as we have to, some people are saying what if they make you wait two or three years we might not be here every single day but we’re still going to stand because eventually, we’re going to continue to be heard, somebody’s going to pay us something,” says Jered Blevins, a local miner.

Blevins also added that today was a small victory as the CSX train left without the load of coal they came for.