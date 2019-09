Mom charged after bringing meth to son in jail.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky woman is facing charges after deputies say she brought drugs to her son in prison.

According to Floyd County Deputies, Francis Kay Henson, 58, from Langley, was bringing in crystal meth to deliver to her son and other inmates in the jail.

Henson is facing possession and promoting illegal contraband charges. Her son, Shawn Henson, 39, is also charged in the case.

Deputies and jail officials are still investigating and expect more charges to be filed.