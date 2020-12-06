Lab loses all COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Nicholas County Health Department is announcing that the lab they have been using for COVID-19 testing has proven to be “careless.”

The lab lost every single test that was performed on Wednesday, December 2nd at St. Luke’s Church.

Therefore, the health department is now asking everyone that got tested that day at that location to get retested.

The Health Command and the health department are looking for a more reliable lab to do testing.

