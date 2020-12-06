Lab loses all COVID-19 tests

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Nicholas County Health Department is announcing that the lab they have been using for COVID-19 testing has proven to be “careless.”
The lab lost every single test that was performed on Wednesday, December 2nd at St. Luke’s Church.
Therefore, the health department is now asking everyone that got tested that day at that location to get retested.
The Health Command and the health department are looking for a more reliable lab to do testing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.