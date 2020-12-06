Coronavirus Updates

Lab loses all COVID-19 tests

Top Stories

by: Ana Batista

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Nicholas County Health Department is announcing that the lab they have been using for COVID-19 testing has proven to be “careless.”

The lab lost every single test that was performed on Wednesday, December 2nd at St. Luke’s Church.

Therefore, the health department is now asking everyone that got tested that day at that location to get retested.

The Health Command and the health department are looking for a more reliable lab to do testing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS