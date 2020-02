CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Traffic between downtown Charleston and the South Hills area will be slowed for the next few days as crews make repairs to the South Side Bridge.

There will be a single lane closure on the right-hand northbound lane on the bridge starting Friday morning through Tuesday, February 25th.

The closure will be from 9 AM to 4 PM Friday, Monday and Tuesday and 7 AM until 6 PM Saturday and Sunday.

The closure is so crews can install temporary cables to support a work platform.