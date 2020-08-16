Laney Whitmore is St. Joe’s Girls Basketball’s X Factor

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Unlike most basketball players we have profiled this off season, St. Joe’s rising senior Laney Whitmore does not dominate the stat sheet. Instead, the three-sport athlete is often the X-Factor for everything else she does on the court for Lady Irish, helping them become one of the best area teams around.

Growing up Laney Whitmore wanted to play college soccer — but once she got to high school she had a change of heart and shifted her focus to the court.

“I would say basketball now, because there is always something you can work on, there is always something that needs to be done, needs to be helped on so definitely nothing you can perfect, Whitmore said.”

The Huntington native is also soccer star and one of the fastest cross country runners on Lady Irish— and her trainer Elias Beacom says he enjoys working with the tri-sport athlete

“It’s a lot of fun because they can pick up on things faster than others just because they already have good footwork and they can move pretty well, Beacom said.”

As for the strongest part of the game, “I’d have to say my assists honestly my passing, I feel like I can see the court, my court vision is a little different, I feel like I’ve always been able to see it different.” ‘

Whitmore has not put up huge numbers in her career — but that’s ok — because she contributes in a handful of other ways.

“She is averaging several steals a game, several rebounds a game like at crucial times so she does a lot of good things, she sets good screens, things that get overlooked a lot of times and her heart and intensity is amazing.”

“If you’re willing to give 100% and willing to give in that effort, you can’t teach aggressive so It’s the little things that aren’t on the stat sheet that I do.”

So even if she is not dominating the headlines — she is helping the Lady Irish win – in more ways than you might notice.

Speaking of all that winning — Whitmore helped St. Joe’s beat wheeling central in class a state title last season – this year the Lady Irish were back in the tournament but it was canceled due to COVID-19. It should be fun to see her back on the court in her senior year.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.