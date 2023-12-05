UPDATE (12:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5): A man is being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the Dunlow area of Wayne County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Jason Perry was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the Blue Moon Hollow area.

Law enforcement identified a suspect — 64-year-old Chester Mollett — and arrested him. Mollett, who is from Dunlow, is being charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

What led to the shooting was not in the press release from the West Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wayne Detachment of the WVSP at 304-272-5131.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There was a large state police presence on Blue Moon Hollow Road this morning.

Multiple police officers were on the scene of a gas station near Dunlow around 4:00 a.m. Police gathered there before going deeper into the woods in off-road vehicles.

The scene is cleared now.

Stay with 13 news for updates on this developing story.