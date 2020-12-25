Last-minute grocery rush before White Christmas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s just a few short hours until Christmas and some shoppers still need to grab a few things to complete their holiday meals and prepare for the snowstorm.

“Some stuff for lasagna and for some finger foods this evening,” Shari Robinson, Customer said.



“I need to pick up a few items, some bread,” James Johnson, Customer said.

The Bigley Piggly Wiggly in Charleston is getting a lot of foot traffic this Christmas Eve.



“Business has been steady, and people seem to be in good spirits,” Jeff Joseph, Store Owner said.



Joseph says customers have been in and out buying the usual items like hams, turkeys and stuffing, but says he expects more of a rush before the White Christmas.



“The weather is going to play a factor. I mean it’s already bus right before Christmas and then you have what we understand a snowstorm rolling in behind them which is going to add to the traffic,” Joseph said.



Even with a big snow and COVID-19, some customers say it hasn’t ruined their holiday plans.

“We’ve tried to go with somewhat normal with the distance and washing our hands and keeping our masks, but we feel like for mental health for our family we’re keeping with doing things together,” Robinson said.



“I work at the hospital, you know, we’re kind of like first responders and the nursing staff. and then I work security like I said I’m a supervisor,” Johnson said.



Just to make the last minute-shopping more pleasant, there’s plenty of staff on hand.



“We have pretty much just about all employees working the last two days. The majority are working today, but of course, we close a little early,” Joseph said.



Piggly Wiggly closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day.

