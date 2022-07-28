(WOWK) — One more weather complex of downpours is set to slide across the WOWK – TV area Thursday night into Friday with a possible inch or two more rain before a cold front sweeps the storms out of the region. Before 11 p.m. Thursday night, a new round of showers and storms was forming in western parts of Kentucky and moving east.

Radar composite with lightning strikes as of 10:14 p.m. Thursday with rain moving east.

The rain is expected to stretch across the area along the same stationary front that has been the focal point for all the heavy rain this week. However, a cold front will finally move across the area Friday afternoon, bringing drier air for a few days to the region.

Expected rainfall amounts should be in the 1″-2″ range. This would be enough to cause more rises on small streams and creeks if this takes place in the flood zone but not enough to cause similar conditions to the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

Predictor projected rainfall amounts through Saturday

