(WOWK) — Leftovers of the atmospheric river slamming the west coast will be in our area with gusty showers on Thursday that that will be replaced by snow showers Friday.

A strong weather system anchored to our north will pivot a cold front through on Thursday with gusty showers.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon

Wind gusts will jump up to 20 to 25 mph across the area Thursday and Friday.

Wind gusts from Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon in mph

Rain will likely not cause flooding issues in the area as of the Tuesday look at the forecast. The rate of rain will be heavy at times on Thursday.

Rainfall estimates on Predictor model output by Friday late morning

Snow will fly on Friday. Much of the snow will not stick in the WOWK-TV viewing area because the ground will be too warm throughout much of Friday.

The snow does have a chance to stick in the high mountains of West Virginia , especially above 3000 feet in elevation. There could be a couple of good inches of snow on the grassy areas and of course this will help the ski resort areas as well. Most of the snow in the areas from Charleston to the west will melt.

Predictor model output for snow (without melting taken into account) by Friday night

Temperatures will warm up quickly once again, even on Sunday, getting back into the 40s so if you are a snow lover, head for the mountains of West Virginia this weekend.

