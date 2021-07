NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Nitro Wars Museum reopened to the public Monday after being closed for renovations in early 2020. That planned closure lasted much longer than expected because of COVID-19 but it gave volunteers more time to bring their vision for the space to life.

"I think it is important that he sees where we came from," said Sandra Mattox, about her grandson Lucas. The two to see all of the new updates. "We are here just to see the importance of where we are today and how we got here and how Nitro started."