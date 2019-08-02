Lincoln County Girl Meets Chris Stapleton

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WOWK) — Downtown Charleston was packed Thursday night, as thousands of people filled the Civic Center to see Kentucky native Chris Stapleton in concert. But in the audience, was one very special fan.

It is an unlikely friendship — one of country music’s biggest stars and a six-year-old from Lincoln County; but, it has been a friendship months in the making and tonight the duo finally got to meet in person.

Ivy Meeks is a 6-year-old from Lincoln County. She loves to sing, she loves to dance, and she loves country music star, Chris Stapleton.

“With having down syndrome, her speech isn’t always great,” said Ivy’s mom, Gina Lucas. “But when she sings Chris Stapleton songs, she can sing every word he says, she says them right, and she knows what she is saying.”

Lucas says Stapleton has made all the difference in Ivy’s life. After seeing our exclusive story, the country singer invited Ivy and her family to his concert in Charleston. Even inviting them back stage, before gifting Ivy a signed guitar.

Our cameras weren’t allowed to roll on the special meeting, but Ivy’s Mom, Gina, told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley that Stapleton and Ivy sang “Happy Birthday” and “Broken Halos.”