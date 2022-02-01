Lincoln County home destroyed in gas explosion

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured, and a home is destroyed, after an explosion in Lincoln County, WV.

Hamlin Volunteer Fire Chief, Bobby Stickler says, the call came in around 7 P.M. of a gas stove fire at a home along Highland Street, just off Sycamore Road in Hamlin.

Chief Stickler says, when they got to the scene, they confirmed a gas explosion took place.

He says the homeowners tried to do some work on their gas line, but it wasn’t done properly and the line was leaking under the home.

Stickler says, when it built up enough to get up to the main level, a stove was on, igniting the gas which caused the explosion.

Four people were in the house at the time. One of them sustained non-life threatening injuries

An investigation is now underway.