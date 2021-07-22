Lincoln County school closed until further notice

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- Lincoln County Schools has closed a school building until further notice.

The district says it received a report from CAS Structural Engineering Thursday afternoon which recommended closing additional parts of the Duval PK-8 school building. As a result of the report, the district decided to close the building while it reviews the report and makes necessary adjustments.

In a social media post, the district says will decide whether summer school will continue at that location and will provide information to parents as soon as possible.