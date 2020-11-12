Lincoln County Schools put in a state of emergency

FOR LINCOLN COUNTY

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) unanimously voted today to declare Lincoln County Schools in a state of emergency.

The WVDE established 11 efficiency indicators necessary to provide for an effective school system.

These include inadequate purchasing procedures, excessive overtime among employees, lack of oversight of the supplemental pay process, purchasing inconsistencies and non-compliance, inadequate records regarding bus repairs, maintenance, and parts replacement, and maintenance schedule of bus fleet that exceeded the preventative maintenance window and may have resulted in buses breaking down.

The Special Circumstance Review of the county was first presented to the WVBE on March 11, 2020.

“We are pleased with the progress of Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley. His efforts are ongoing, and this action is in support of those efforts to address the county’s deficiencies,” said WVBE Vice President Tom Campbell.

The WVBE directs State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch to appoint designees to be employed to coordinate on-site school improvement efforts with the current county superintendent. Also to direct designees to provide recommendations for corrections that are to be communicated to the county board.

If progress is not made within six months, the WVBE says it will intervene in the operation of the school system for the intended improvements to be made.